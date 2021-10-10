Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway for Saints’ Hail Mary

One could argue sending Jameis Winston out as the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback is praying for Sean Payton on a weekly basis.

On Sunday, the Saints, their coach, and quarterback had one prayer answered at the end of the first half against the Washington Football Team.

Winston winds and fires to the end zone, where Marquez Callaway comes down with the pass for a New Orleans touchdown.

The play covered 49 yards as time expired before the break.

The PAT made it 20-13 for New Orleans.

Saints’ social media with the score, calling it Hail MAR..QUEZ!