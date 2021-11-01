Jameis Winston lost for season with torn ACL, damage to MCL

Barry Werner
·2 min read
The New Orleans Saints lost quarterback Jameis Winston for the season due to a torn ACL and MCL damage to his left knee.

The Heisman winner from Florida State in 2013 suffered the injury in the Saints’ 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Winston was injured after LB Devin White pulled him down by the shoulder area of his jersey, forcing him to land awkwardly. Winston’s left leg got pinned behind him as he hit the turf.

Saints coach Sean Payton doesn’t anticipate making a move for a quarterback at the trade deadline Tuesday.

“We’re satisfied with the quarterback room,” Payton said of a group that includes Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian and rookie fourth-round draft pick Ian Book.

Hill has been out with a concussion but could be ready to return in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons.

