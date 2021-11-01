Jameis Winston lost for season with torn ACL, damage to MCL

The New Orleans Saints lost quarterback Jameis Winston for the season due to a torn ACL and MCL damage to his left knee.

The Heisman winner from Florida State in 2013 suffered the injury in the Saints’ 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

I hope Jameis Winston is ok…🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ONFUbH9t2u — George Jarjour (@GeorgeOnTap) October 31, 2021

Winston was injured after LB Devin White pulled him down by the shoulder area of his jersey, forcing him to land awkwardly. Winston’s left leg got pinned behind him as he hit the turf.

Devin White went up to Jameis Winston after tackling him on the play that resulted in his knee injury. He revealed what he said and gave a glimpse into the relationships Winston's maintained with his former teammates. Winston was one of the first to text him after the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/FNlPQebxKR — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 1, 2021

Saints coach Sean Payton doesn’t anticipate making a move for a quarterback at the trade deadline Tuesday.

“We’re satisfied with the quarterback room,” Payton said of a group that includes Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian and rookie fourth-round draft pick Ian Book.

Hill has been out with a concussion but could be ready to return in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Taysom Hill's two starts against Atlanta in 2020 (Week 9 opponent): 45-of-60 (75% completion)

465 passing yards

2 passing TD's

0 INT's

132 rushing yards

2 rushing TD's

47.8 fantasy football points (QB4 and QB8 finishes) Hill is a QB1 in fantasy football with Jameis Winston out. — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) November 1, 2021