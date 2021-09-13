Jameis Winston launches new chapter with Saints by tossing 5 TDs vs. Packers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Naming Jameis Winston as the heir apparent to Drew Brees might have appeared risky for New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton.

After all, Winston spent five years floundering in a choppy sea of turnovers and bad decisions at Tampa Bay and when the Buccaneers got the chance to sign Tom Brady, Winston was cast aside and he resurfaced with Saints, for whom he played in only four games and threw 11 passes last season.

But Winston, who beat out Taysom Hill in the preseason to replace the retired Brees, showed on Sunday that the change of scenery might have been all he needed.

Making plays with his arm and his feet and looking very much in command, Winston threw a career-high five touchdown passes to lead the Saints to a 38-3 opening-day victory over the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers, in front of 35,242 at TIAA Bank Field.

Winston, who had 11 games of 300 or more yards in 2019, his last full season with the Bucs (and three of 400 or more yards), posted no such video-game numbers against the Packers. And 55 of his yards came on one play, a deep touchdown pass to Deonte Harris to cap the Saints' scoring with 10:55 left.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, left, scrambles away from Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) as he looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

But all Payton wants from Winston is to avoid games such as the nine in the 2019 season in which he threw multiple interceptions.

Winston completed 14 of 20 passes for 148 yards, and gained 37 yards rushing. His passer rating of 130.8, bolstered by no interceptions, was his second-best as a pro.

Rodgers, who took his worst beating as a pro, was 15 of 28 for 133 yards and two interceptions.

“That was a shoutout to the city of New Orleans and the region,” Winston said, referring to Saints fans who are digging their way out of the damage caused by Hurricane Ida two weeks ago, which forced the game to relocated to Jacksonville. “They’ve been through so much, for us to celebrate this victory with them … hat’s off to them. The motivated us. They inspired us.”

He threw short TD passes to Alvin Kamara (on a shovel pass) and Juwan Johnson to stake the Saints to a 17-3 halftime lead. Winston then took advantage of a turnover and Packer coach Matt LaFleur’s failed gamble to go for on fourth-and-two from his own 21 to add scoring throws of 8 yards to Johnson and 10 to Chris Hogan.

Winston's only miscue was throwing into double coverage and getting picked off by Darnell Savage in the Packers' end zone in the third quarter — but it was nullified when Za'Darius Smith was flagged for roughing the passer. The second TD to Johnson came on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Prior to the deep TD to Harris, Saints coach Sean Payton called a cautious game, heavy on runs, screens and even Winston taking off and running.

“He played very well … he was locked in,” Payton said. “He was focused. I thought he played very well.”

Winston didn’t mind a plan more suited for a game manager than the gunslinger he tried to be in Tampa.

“Sean says, it's about the decision, not the result,” Winston said. “If you keep making the right decisions, it will take care of itself. Sean callee an amazing game.”

Saints veteran linebacker Demario Davis, who was been on of Winston’s mentors with the Saints, said Winston’s maturation is gratifying.

“I don't think there's a layer on the field I'm more proud of,” he said. “We don’t talk just about football; we talk about life. No one is more excited than I am to watch this because of the belief I have in him. The sky is the limit for his evolution as a player and a man. I think the world is going to be shocked.”

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jameis Winston begins new era with Saints by tossing 5 TDs vs. Packers