The Saints had a surprise addition to their practice report Wednesday: Quarterback Jameis Winston has a knee injury.

Winston, though, was a full practice participant.

Winston has completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 387 yards with seven touchdowns, two interceptions and a 101.8 passer rating.

Center Erik McCoy (calf) remains out. Offensive tackle Terron Armstead, who injured his elbow Sunday and is expected to miss significant time, also sat out Wednesday’s session.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hand) was a full participant. He missed only one game after surgery, returning in Week 3.

Jameis Winston has a knee injury but practices fully originally appeared on Pro Football Talk