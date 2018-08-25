Jameis Winston intends to hire agent soon

After Thursday’s preseason finale for the Buccaneers, quarterback Jameis Winston will begin his three-game suspension. One of his first orders of business while he’s prevented from engaging in football business will be to hire a new agent.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Winston has whittled his list of finalists to three. Before training camp, he interviewed five different agencies.

The sooner Winston has representation, the better. Though he undoubtedly has a plan in place for training and other work in preparation for his return from suspension after a Monday night Week Three game against the Steelers, having an agent who can work directly with him for the duration of his involuntary absence from the NFL will be useful if not critical.

Winston fired his former agents not long after the three-game suspension was imposed. The move had been in the works for a while; they were baseball agents with limited football experience.

