Jameis Winston hurt, Trevor Siemian in at QB for Saints

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston exited today’s game with a leg injury in the second quarter, and backup Trevor Siemian came in to replace him.

Winston ran the ball and was pulled down by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, and Winston’s left leg buckled awkwardly underneath him. Winston got up but was obviously hurting and was helped to the sideline.

Siemian was the next man up at quarterback because Taysom Hill remains out with a concussion. The only other quarterback on the Saints’ roster, Ian Book, is a healthy inactive today.

Winston was carted from the sideline to the locker room, and Siemian appears to be the quarterback for the rest of the day against the Buccaneers.

