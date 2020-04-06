Jameis Winston holds private quarantine wedding amid coronavirus lockdown

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston wasn’t going to let the coronavirus delay his big day. Instead of waiting until quarantine was over to hold their wedding, Winston and his girlfriend, Breion, decided to hold a private ceremony at their home, according to the New York Post.

Breion, now Winston’s wife, posted a picture of the ceremony, calling it “a beautiful intimate ceremony in the privacy of our own home.”

It’s unclear how many people were invited to the ceremony, though it seems like things were scaled back quite a bit.

Winston, 26, is currently a free agent. With the Buccaneers signing Tom Brady, Winston is looking to continue his career with another team. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft has thrown 121 touchdowns against 88 interceptions over his career.

