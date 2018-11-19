Jameis Winston gets start at QB for the Bucs in Week 12 against 49ers originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Jameis Winston got the starting nod as the Bucs quarterback in Week 12 when the team takes on the 49ers on Sunday, the team confirmed Monday.

The Buccaneers have confirmed that Jameis Winston will return to the starting lineup in Week 12. HC Dirk Koetter declined to reveal that earlier at his press conference because he hadn't yet spoken with Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) November 19, 2018

The 24-year-old came off the bench in the second half of the Bucs' 38-35 loss to the Giants in Week 10. But prior to that, he hasn't touched a football as a starter since Week 8. He's replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick who threw three interceptions to the Giants which included a pick-six. So this isn't exactly a surprise.

Still, the 49ers are coming off a bye week and Winston could make some mistakes. It's up to the defense to take advantage of any confidence the Bucs' offense might be lacking. And while Winston isn't one to crumble under pressure, San Francisco has ample opportunity to impose and get some turnovers -- those can be the game changers and result in a much-needed win for the team.

Overall, this season, Winston has accumulated 11 interceptions and eight touchdowns in five games and compiled a 1-2 record.



