Jameis Winston’s foot injury appears to be minor

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston left Monday’s practice early with a foot injury, but everything appears to be fine.

Winston feels good and the injury is “nothing to really worry about,” a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Last season Winston started the first seven games of the season before suffering a torn ACL. The Saints were 5-2 at the time Winston went down, and the Saints believe that if Winston can stay healthy, he can lead them to the playoffs.

The Saints also attempted to upgrade at backup quarterback this offseason by signing Andy Dalton, who will take any first-team reps that Winston misses. The only other quarterback on the roster is Ian Book, who played one game last year and turned in a disastrous performance

