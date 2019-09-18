Jameis Winston has a foot injury

Last Thursday night, Jameis Winston played like Cam Newton and Cam Newton played like, well, Jameis Winston.

They have something else in common: They both have foot injuries.

Unlike Newton, who didn’t practice on Wednesday, Winston fully participated, six days after the team’s most recent game. The fact that Winston fully participated means that, barring an aggravation, he’ll play Sunday against the Giants.

Not participating in Wednesday’s practice were linebacker Devin White (knee), quarterback Blaine Gabbert (shoulder), cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle), and linebacker Devante Bond (hamstring).

Limited in practice were NFC defensive player of the week Shaq Barrett (groin), defensive tackle Beau Allen (heat related), linebacker Carl Nassib (calf), and receiver Breshad Perriman (quad).