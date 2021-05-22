Jameis Winston is the favorite to win the Week One starting job with the Saints

Taysom Hill makes more money than Jameis Winston. Bettors will make more money if Hill ends up starting for the Saints over Jameis Winston.

Via DraftKings, the odds for Winston serving as the Week One starting quarterback for the Saints stand at -200. For Hill, the odds are +145.

Rookie Ian Book stands as the long shot, at +3300.

Last year, Hill started when Drew Brees was injured, fulfilling a promise coach Sean Payton had made to Hill. Payton also promised to give Winston a chance to compete for the job in 2021. Winston will get it.

Whoever wins the competition, Payton has proven that he (unlike most coaches) can keep the plans quiet until whenever Payton wants the rest of the world to know what they are.

If it’s Winston, consider this. Joe Barry now runs the Green Bay defense. When he served as assistant head coach/linebackers coach with the Rams in 2019, Winston and the Buccaneers put up 55 points in L.A., with Winston throwing four touchdown passes.

