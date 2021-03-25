Jameis Winston was excited for former teammates after they won Super Bowl LV

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

For five years, Jameis Winston was Tampa Bay’s quarterback.

Selected at No. 1 overall in 2015, Winston became the Buccaneers’ all-time franchise leader in yards passing and in touchdowns.

But Tampa Bay decided to move on after Winston’s rollercoaster 2019, in which he led the league with 5,109 yards and also 30 interceptions.

The franchise signed Tom Brady to replace Winston and immediately won the Super Bowl.

That might make many people feel some kind of way. But during an appearance on the “All Things Covered” podcast with former defensive back Bryant McFadden, Winston shared he was mainly happy for his former teammates.

“I just wish I was able to be a part of that. And I still look back and I’m just like, ‘OK, I’m somehow a part of that,’ just in terms of the mentality and the teammates that I built countless hours of work with,” Winston said. “But at the end of the day, I’m excited for my teammates and that’s all I can be.

“I’m blessed that I have another opportunity for me to earn a Lombardi Trophy. I always say, if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. And it was meant for them to win that Super Bowl this year. And I’m doing everything I can to earn me a Super Bowl. That’s the mentality. I can’t sit here and hate on my teammates. Like, yeah I wanted to be a part of the Super Bowl. I live here. I want to be throwing Lombardi Trophies across boats. But at the end of the day, I want to be competing and being a starting quarterback in this league and give my team an opportunity to win [a championship]. I can’t take nothing away from them. That’s what I want, man.”

Winston noted he’s at least texted with many of his former teammates since their dominant victory over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

“I congratulated everybody that I could think of in that organization — I sent them a text and congratulated them,” Winston said. “I had a chance to be with ‘BA’ [Bruce Arians] and those coaches for one year, and I saw how they were coming in with a new mentality, they were coming in meaning business. … You saw the strides that they took. And it paid off.”

Jameis Winston was excited for former teammates after they won Super Bowl LV originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Will Patti LuPone Go To Brunch With Producer Dave?

    A discussion about celebrity names unexpectedly morphs into a campaign to get our producer Dave Piendak to ask his idol, Broadway legend Patti LuPone, to brunch. Afterwards, James turns his attention to the big headlines of the day like the return of Major Biden to The White House - but things quickly go back off the rails when Patti replies!

  • Copp scores four times against Vancouver

    Elsewhere, Buffalo's winless streak reached 15 games, while the Senators, Wild and Sharks completed sweeps. Boston also prepared to return to action. (Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick: Dolphins wanted to start Tua Tagovailoa after bye ‘all along’

    Newly signed Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick thinks the Dolphins were always going to turn to Tua Tagovailoa at their bye week.

  • Buccaneers’ odds for back-to-back championships dramatically improve

    Immediately after winning Super Bowl LV, the Buccaneers were behind the Chiefs and Packers as the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVI. Now, the Bucs aren’t far from being the team with the best odds to win it all. Via PointsBet, Tampa Bay’s odds have gone from +1200 to +525. The Chiefs were +600, [more]

  • Rory McIlroy's woes continue as he loses to Ian Poulter, 6 and 5, on Day 1 of WGC

    Rory McIlroy struggled again on Wednesday, losing by a large margin to Ian Poulter on Day 1 of pool play.

  • Jameis Winston becomes emotional speaking about Drew Brees

    Jameis Winston became emotional when speaking about the opportunity to be a teammate of Drew Brees as a Saint.

  • Rams’ 5 biggest needs after first wave of free agency

    The Rams still have holes to fill after losing several players in free agency.

  • Bills remain in top-five team in NFL.com power rankings

    Bills remain a top-five team in NFL.com power rankings after initial wave of free agency

  • Report: Isaiah Wilson was arrested again before Titans traded him

    Isaiah Wilson has had multiple run-ins with the law in less than one year.

  • UNC freshman big man Day’Ron Sharpe declares for NBA draft

    North Carolina freshman big man Day'Ron Sharpe is entering the NBA draft.

  • T.Y. Hilton returning to Colts on one-year deal

    Receiver T.Y. Hilton spent a week on the free agent market, shopping for a new home. Hilton, though, is ending up back where he started. The Colts are signing Hilton to a one-year deal worth $10 million with $8 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Hilton, 31, tweeted shortly after news broke of his [more]

  • Jameis Winston thankful for his year learning from Drew Brees

    Jameis Winston will soon be competing to succeed Drew Brees as the Saints’ starting quarterback. He thinks he’s well-positioned to do that after learning from Brees for the last year. Winston called Brees “someone I’ve admired my entire life,” recounted watching Brees win the Super Bowl when Winston was in high school, and said that [more]

  • Three-goal third period gets Senators past Flames

    Josh Norris, Chris Tierney and Nikita Zaitsev scored third-period goals as the host Ottawa Senators earned a 3-1 comeback victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves for the Senators. Gustavsson, who is fourth on Ottawa's depth chart, has two career NHL starts and has won both of them.

  • NBA rookie power rankings: Anthony Edwards dunking over competition

    After a 42-point performance in a win over the Suns, Anthony Edwards is a serious contender for the top rookie honor.

  • Robert Kraft says Patriots free agent spending spree is 'like investing in the stock market'

    Kraft says that the Patriots took advantage of a unique market.

  • Kyrie Irving to miss Nets' next 3 games due to 'family matter'

    The Nets are now missing Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Landry Shamet for their upcoming three-game road trip.

  • Derek Brunson: ‘We’re gonna get Holland to that breaking point’

    There are plenty of people within the MMA community that take Derek Brunson for granted, but they’re wrong for doing so. Regardless, Brunson is not concerned with whether or not he is being underestimated against Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Vegas 22. “It doesn’t really matter to me. I haven’t really been focused on all that stuff,” Brunson said. “My focus for this camp has been preparation and worrying about myself. I’m ranked number seven, he’s ranked number ten. He’s trying to take my spot, so it’s just business to me.” Brunson has fought the who’s who in the middleweight division. Names like Anderson Silva, Jacare Souza, Lyoto Machida, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, and of course, the reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He’s also enjoying a three-fight winning streak, most recently notching an impressive TKO victory over middleweight upstart Edmen Shahbazyan in August of 2020. He faces a similar challenge in Holland, a young and hungry up and coming fighter with superstar potential. But perhaps Holland has a little more personality than Shahbazyan. Derek Brunson cracks Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 5 UFC Vegas 22 Live Results: Brunson vs. Holland Derek Brunson intends to simply break Kevin Holland Holland shared that he has been frequently messaging Brunson over social media but to his dismay, has not gotten any responses from Brunson. Brunson refuses to pay any mind to Holland’s attempts to antagonize him. “Kevin Holland’s just a class clown. So I let him do his thing,” Brunson said. “He’s trying to be funny, but it doesn’t matter. You can talk; you can not talk. You can be silent; you can be outspoken. But I’m coming to knock people out. I’m coming to get finishes. So that’s not going to change one way or another.” Despite Holland’s antics, Brunson also provided some analysis of what he brings to the fight. “He’s rangy; he’s long. He comes to get it; he’s aggressive. But he’s breakable,” Brunson said. “We’re gonna get him to that breaking point and get the job done.” Brunson is deserving of an opponent above his rank with a win at UFC Vegas 22. He’s spent the past few fights of his fighting up and comers. With a victory over Holland, Brunson is more than capable of positioning himself for a fight that can propel him into the top 5 or even title contention. UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland Preview Show (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Ryan Blaney ruins Kyle Larson's dominating day to win at Atlanta

    Larson led 269 laps but was passed by Blaney with less than eight laps to go.

  • Reinvigorated Miesha Tate reveals UFC title ambitions: I know I have the style to beat Amanda Nunes

    Returning Miesha Tate is not just itching to compete, she wants to become UFC women's bantamweight champion again.

  • Russians in position to end pairs’ drought at figure skating worlds; U.S. best in years

    A young pairs' team from Russia is in position to win at the world figure skating championships, potentially ending an eight-year gold-medal drought.