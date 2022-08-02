Jameis Winston and Deonte Harty dazzle in Saints camp Day 6

The offense needed a bounce back day in New Orleans Saints training camp on Tuesday and they got it. After multiple days of defensive dominance, the execution and rhythm of the Saints offense finally looked like it settled in, particularly under the leadership of quarterback Jameis Winston. Here are our key observations from today’s practice.

Biggest Story: Jameis Winston shows efficiency and explosiveness

After a combined 10-of-11 passing day 7-on-7’s and fill team drills. Winston had his most efficient day. But he did not with passing downfield in tact. He and wide receiver Deonte Harty connected on a deep touchdown pass in which Harty got loose over the top of the defense when the safety crashed down on an underneath route. Winston also scrambled outside and hit rookie wideout Chris Olave about 15 to 20 yards downfield after Olave found a hole in the defense.

Winston put on display a good showing of both his ability to be consistent near the line of scrimmage, but also his undeniable skill for attacking deep. Improving his accuracy close to the line provides a dynamic to his game that should keep opposing defenses on their toes. While he’s improving in the short and intermediate area, his bread and butter will always be downfield passing.

Play of the day: Winston and Harty connect deep

Play of Day: Winston to Harty. TD pic.twitter.com/odtNu90u8p — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 2, 2022

We asked Harty after practice what he saw on the deep passing touchdown. He referenced that he and Winston knew that, based on the coverage, the safety would bite down and leave an opportunity to go long for the dynamic duo. Winston apparently provide an adjustment to the angle of Harty’s route, which then led to the explosive play.

Clearly the comfort is there for the two players who connected on deep touchdowns passes a few times in 2021. Settling into the offense with the ability to provide adjustments and the confidence to attack is a very good sign for Winston and the Saints. While he has focused on fine-tuning his short area game, the long ball isn’t going anywhere.

Bringing the heat

A day after Saints defensive lineman Payton Turner and offensive lineman Trevor Penning had a small scuffle during practice, things got a little chippy for several players throughout the day on Tuesday. Nothing very serious, but the aggression each unit is displaying is one of fire and competition. That’s something any team will welcome at this point of the offseason as long as it does not turn into a distraction over time.

A couple of the small “dust ups” involved Penning, others did not. But the players didn’t seem to harbor any resentment in any case. Head coach Denis Allen said before camp that the identity of this team is built on “toughness, smarts and competition.” We’re seeing that on display throughout padded practices.

Position battle update: Trevor Penning struggles

Penning did not have the greatest day today, but not necessarily relative to his blocking. He had some plus and minus reps throughout today’s practice, as one would imagine for a rookie this early. But after two straight plays in which he looked to commit false starts, including one that was blown dead, he was pulled from the line for a rep.

These are simply growing pains to expect at this point in a young player’s development. Nothing of major concern. Simply put, it’s not what you do wrong, it’s what you do next. Penning will look to show his own ability to respond on Wednesday’s practice.

Attendance: Payton Turner not present

Not spotted at today’s practice:

TE Taysom Hill

S Tyrann Mathieu

WR/RS Rashid Shaheed

EDGE Marcus Davenport

EDGE Payton Turner

DB Dylan Mabin

Running back Alvin Kamara and linebacker Demario Davis had planned light days and left after stretch.

TE Juwan Johnson ran full team drills today and looks to be back in the mix and healthy.

LB Pete Werner participated in 7-in-7s. Another step forward in his recovery process. He explained that it’s been a groin issue that’s held him out to start camp but he feels “100%” confident that he’ll be good to go to start he season.

