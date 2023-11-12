Jameis Winston to close out Saints vs. Vikings after Derek Carr leaves with concussion

Jameis Winston will remain at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints in Sunday’s game with the Minnesota Vikings. The Saints announced that starting quarterback Derek Carr would not return due to injury, having entered concussion protocol and requiring treatment for a right shoulder issue after a big hit earlier in the game.

Winston has a tall task ahead of him, facing a 27-11 deficit to start the fourth quarter. He also doesn’t have Michael Thomas in the lineup after the wide receiver left the game with a knee injury in the first quarter.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

