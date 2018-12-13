Jameis Winston: Bucs are “fighting” for coach and “still control our destiny”

The Buccaneers have had a disappointing season, one that could end in the firing of coach Dirk Koetter. (Especially since Koetter likely would have been replaced by Jon Gruden last year, but for the intervention of Mark Davis and the Raiders.) Quarterback Jameis Winston was asked on Thursday whether he’s fighting for his coach to keep his job.

“Yeah, I’m always fighting for my head coach,” Winston said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “Every week I think we all are. We got a lot of respect for that man. He holds us to high standards, and we got to hold ourselves to those standards.”

Winston also said that the Bucs “still control our destiny.” If he’s referring to playoff destiny, he’s wrong — and not simply because no one controls their destiny. The Bucs, if they win out, won’t automatically secure a playoff spot. They need help to get there.