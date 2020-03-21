Jameis Winston bids Tampa Bay farewell: See you at the Super Bowl!

Jameis Winston bade farewell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the signing of Tom Brady, with the outgoing quarterback telling fans he would see them at February's Super Bowl.

The Bucs completed the marquee acquisition of Brady on Friday, the 42-year-old having left the New England Patriots earlier in the week after winning a record six Super Bowl rings.

Winston led the NFL in passing yardage in 2019 but the first overall pick in the 2015 draft also threw a league-high 30 interceptions as Tampa Bay missed the playoffs for a 12th successive season.

His inconsistency and Brady's availability meant the Bucs did not re-sign Winston and so he will be playing for another team in 2020, a campaign which ends with a Super Bowl at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium.

"It's been a great 5 seasons as a Buccaneer," Winston wrote on Twitter alongside a picture of the night he was drafted five years ago.

"All love and respect, I love Tampa and I look forward to seeing y'all again in February. #SBLV #2020Vision #Dreamforever."

Winston threw for 19,737 yards, 121 touchdowns and 88 interceptions across five seasons with the Buccaneers. He is the team's all-time leader for both passing yardage and touchdowns thrown.

With top free agents Brady and Philip Rivers having found new homes at the Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts respectively, and Ryan Tannehill re-signing with the Tennessee Titans, there appears to no obvious landing spot for Winston.

His gunslinger mentality means he is unlikely to be a fit to replace Brady in New England, while the Los Angeles Chargers, having reportedly missed out on the former Patriots quarterback themselves, could roll the dice with Tyrod Taylor or select a rookie quarterback such as Justin Herbert with the sixth overall pick in the draft.