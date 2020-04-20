It’s now more than a month since the start of free agency and Jameis Winston remains available.

No reports have linked any team to Winston, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the quarterback’s representation has had “active conversations” with teams.

“I know there’s been discussion,” Rapoport said. “From what I understand, he’s really being methodical and trying to work this through slowly. There’s really no rush now, obviously. Free agency is basically over, the bulk of it, and he remains out there. At this point, the only rush, the only reason to take a deal now would be to prevent a team from taking some sort of mid- to late-round quarterback. But he’s in a little bit of a different category because he’s the most veteran, accomplished backup out there. So it certainly seems like he’s going to take his time, and it is possible that he waits until after the draft to take advantage of a team who thought they were going to [draft a quarterback] and did not end up taking one. Either way, Jameis Winston is one of the biggest name free agents out there, and he is willing to wait.”

Winston is only 26, and he threw for 5,109 yards last season.

But Winston also threw 30 interceptions, and he had offseason arthroscopic knee surgery and eye surgery.

Winston ranks second on PFT’s list of top 25 remaining free agents behind only former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

Jameis Winston being “methodical” in his search for a new home originally appeared on Pro Football Talk