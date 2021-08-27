Jameis Winston beats out Taysom Hill as New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback, per reports

The New Orleans Saints have identified their successor to Drew Brees.

Jameis Winston will be the team's starting quarterback in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports.

Winston, 27, spent last season as Brees' backup. The opportunity serves as the former No. 1 overall pick's chance to relaunch his career after serving as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' starter from 2015-19.

Winston had been competing with Taysom Hill for the role, splitting reps with the hybrid, all-purpose threat throughout training camp and the first two preseason games. But Winston made his mark in Monday's win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, completing nine of 10 passes for 123 yards and throwing two long touchdown passes to Marquez Callaway.

MORE: 13 NFL veterans who could be on bubble as cutdown to 53-man rosters for 2021 looms

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) runs off the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

The Saints and coach Sean Payton could be in for a markedly different outlook this season as they prepare for their first season since 2005 without Brees, who retired in March, as their starter. The strong-armed Winston established himself as a downfield attacker capable of connecting on deep strikes, but he was plagued by interceptions throughout his time with the Buccaneers. His 111 turnovers from 2015-19 were the most of any player during that span.

Winston also could be without his top target for some time, as three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss the start of the season after undergoing ankle surgery in June, per multiple reports.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jameis Winston beats out Taysom Hill to be Saints' starting QB