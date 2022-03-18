Jameis Winston ‘back in play’ for the Saints after Deshaun Watson-Browns trade

After today’s trade, free-agent QB Jameis Winston now is expected to be back in play for the New Orleans Saints, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

We’ll file this under something that isn’t exactly groundbreaking news, but it’s still good to see: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday that the New Orleans Saints are pivoting towards re-signing free agent quarterback Jameis Winston, following the landmark trade sending Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns.

Winston, of course, did well for the Saints in 2021 prior to a season-ending injury. He’s already received a contract offer from New Orleans while talking with other teams like the Indianapolis Colts. He handled the Saints’ bold pursuit of Watson well and doesn’t appear to have taken it personally. New Orleans should explore all their options, but at this point Winston sure looks like the best candidate for their job.

List