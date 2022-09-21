Jameis Winston’s back injury limits him in practice

Jameis Winston has four fractures in his back, according to a report last week, but he is playing through it.

Winston was on the practice field Wednesday but remained limited.

Coach Dennis Allen said the plan for the quarterback this week will follow last week’s when Wilson was limited in all three practices. The Saints listed Winston as questionable for the game against the Buccaneers, but he played 66 of 68 offensive snaps.

Winston downplayed his injury after the loss, saying “my back feels like my back.”

He went 25-of-40 for 236 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle) returned to practice after not playing in the first two games. He was limited Wednesday, Allen said. Running back Alvin Kamara (rib) also got in some work at practice.

