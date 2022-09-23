The Saints listed quarterback Jameis Winston and running back Alvin Kamara as questionable to play in last Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers and the players are in the same boat heading into this weekend.

Winston and Kamara were limited participants in practice all week and the team officially designated them as questionable to face the Panthers on Friday. Winston has played through back and ankle injuries while Kamara missed the loss to Tampa with a rib injury.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle) is also listed as questionable. He missed the first two games of the season, so he’s moving in the right direction. The Saints will be down at least one corner, however, as Alonte Taylor (knee) has been ruled out.

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), tight end Taysom Hill (rib), and safety Marcus Maye (rib) wrap up the list of questionable players for this weekend.

Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara listed as questionable for Week 3 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk