Jameis Winston agrees to $12 million deal to return to New Orleans Saints in 2021, per reports

Jameis Winston is getting a hefty raise, but will return to the New Orleans Saints on a thrifty deal relative to the NFL's world of gold-plated quarterback contracts.

After spending what amounted to a one-year apprenticeship under coach Sean Payton and retiring quarterback Drew Brees – at the cost of $1.1 million – Winston has agreed to re-sign for the 2021 season for just $12 million, according to multiple reports.

Winston and Taysom Hill, who started four games last season when Brees was battling injured ribs and other assorted injuries, are expected to battle it out for the departing legend's spot atop the QB depth chart.

QB Jameis Winston is coming back for another season with the Saints.

There's been a fair amount of buzz that Winston could have the inside track even though he only threw 11 passes last season, completing seven for 75 yards – the bulk of that work occurring in the Week 10 win over the San Francisco 49ers when Brees couldn't continue after halftime. Winston also threw a 56-yard touchdown pass on a gadget play in the Saints' divisional-round playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The No. 1 pick of the 2015 draft by the Bucs, Winston was forced to leave Tampa due to Tom Brady's arrival in 2020 even though he passed for 33 TDs and a league-leading 5,109 yards in 2019. Of course, Winston also threw 30 interceptions that season – including a record seven pick-sixes.

FREE AGENCY TRACKER: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

TOP TARGETS: Best 21 free agents of 2021

JARRETT BELL: Patriots spending big, and Belichick's competitive juice is still hot

Going back to his days at Florida State, turnovers have always been Winston's bugaboo. He committed 111 (including 88 INTs) in 72 games for Tampa Bay.

However he's apparently shown Payton enough to bring him back to a team which has won four consecutive NFC South crowns and doesn't appear to be losing a whole lot of key parts beyond Brees.

Payton told NFL Media late last season that, "I feel like our next quarterback is in the building."

Story continues

And with Winston and Hill – he just signed a cap-friendly, four-year, $140 million extension (with voidable years) – both coming back, it appears that remains the case moving into the 2021 campaign.

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis.

If you love talking football, we have the perfect spot for you. Join our Facebook Group, The Ruling Off the Field, to engage in friendly debate and conversation with fellow football fans and our NFL insiders.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jameis Winston re-signs with New Orleans Saints for 2021 season