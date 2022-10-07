Jameis Winston again doubtful in final Saints injury report vs. Seahawks
It looks like it will be back-to-back weekends of the Andy Dalton show for the New Orleans Saints. Quarterback Jameis Winston (doubtful with back and ankle injuries) has not been present for practice all three days this week. He’ll likely follow the same cadence as last week, being downgraded on Saturday before Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
In addition, wide receiver Michael Thomas will miss his second -straight week. That means it will be another Chris Olave-heavy gameplan in the passing game as the rookie wideout continues to impress. Despite not having Thomas again, the Saints will be with some key firepower this week.
Running back Alvin Kamara is listed as questionable for now, but has vocalized his expectations to take the field this weekend. The 2017 offensive rookie of the year has had a ton of success against the Seahawks in the past totaling 55 touches and over 300 scrimmage yards in their last two meetings. The full Saints injury report:
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
LG Calvin Throckmorton (ankle)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DE Payton Turner (chest)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Michael Thomas (foot)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Doubtful
S P.J. Williams (quadricep)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest)
Limited
Full
Full
S Marcus Maye (rib)
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
LG Andrus Peat (concussion)
Limited
Full
Full
Questionable
RB Alvin Kamara (rib)
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
Limited
Limited
DNP
Questionable
TE Taysom Hill (rib)
Limited
Full
Full
DE Carl Granderson (eye)
Full
Full
Full