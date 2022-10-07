Jameis Winston again doubtful in final Saints injury report vs. Seahawks

Ross Jackson
·1 min read

It looks like it will be back-to-back weekends of the Andy Dalton show for the New Orleans Saints. Quarterback Jameis Winston (doubtful with back and ankle injuries) has not been present for practice all three days this week. He’ll likely follow the same cadence as last week, being downgraded on Saturday before Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

In addition, wide receiver Michael Thomas will miss his second -straight week. That means it will be another Chris Olave-heavy gameplan in the passing game as the rookie wideout continues to impress. Despite not having Thomas again, the Saints will be with some key firepower this week.

Running back Alvin Kamara is listed as questionable for now, but has vocalized his expectations to take the field this weekend. The 2017 offensive rookie of the year has had a ton of success against the Seahawks in the past totaling 55 touches and over 300 scrimmage yards in their last two meetings. The full Saints injury report:

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

LG Calvin Throckmorton (ankle)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DE Payton Turner (chest)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Michael Thomas (foot)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Doubtful

S P.J. Williams (quadricep)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest)

Limited

Full

Full

S Marcus Maye (rib)

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

LG Andrus Peat (concussion)

Limited

Full

Full

Questionable

RB Alvin Kamara (rib)

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

Limited

Limited

DNP

Questionable

TE Taysom Hill (rib)

Limited

Full

Full

DE Carl Granderson (eye)

Full

Full

Full

 

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

