Jameis Winston again doubtful in final Saints injury report vs. Seahawks

It looks like it will be back-to-back weekends of the Andy Dalton show for the New Orleans Saints. Quarterback Jameis Winston (doubtful with back and ankle injuries) has not been present for practice all three days this week. He’ll likely follow the same cadence as last week, being downgraded on Saturday before Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

In addition, wide receiver Michael Thomas will miss his second -straight week. That means it will be another Chris Olave-heavy gameplan in the passing game as the rookie wideout continues to impress. Despite not having Thomas again, the Saints will be with some key firepower this week.

Running back Alvin Kamara is listed as questionable for now, but has vocalized his expectations to take the field this weekend. The 2017 offensive rookie of the year has had a ton of success against the Seahawks in the past totaling 55 touches and over 300 scrimmage yards in their last two meetings. The full Saints injury report:

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status LG Calvin Throckmorton (ankle) DNP DNP DNP Out DE Payton Turner (chest) DNP DNP DNP Out WR Michael Thomas (foot) DNP DNP DNP Out QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle) DNP DNP DNP Doubtful S P.J. Williams (quadricep) DNP DNP DNP Out RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest) Limited Full Full S Marcus Maye (rib) Limited Limited Limited Questionable LG Andrus Peat (concussion) Limited Full Full Questionable RB Alvin Kamara (rib) Limited Limited Limited Questionable WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) Limited Limited DNP Questionable TE Taysom Hill (rib) Limited Full Full DE Carl Granderson (eye) Full Full Full

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire