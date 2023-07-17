What is Ja'Marr Chase's rating in Madden 24? Where Bengals WR ranks in Top 10

It's that time of year, when NFL players and fans embrace or rage at the release of Madden ratings.

With Madden 24 less than a month away from being released, EA Sports will be releasing the ratings of the top players at each position throughout the week. Here is the order of what positions will be released this week:

Monday: Wide receivers and safeties

Tuesday: Edge rushers and defensive lineman

Wednesday: Running backs and offensive lineman

Thursday: Cornerbacks and tight ends

Friday: Quarterbacks, linebackers, punters, kickers and fullbacks

Follow along throughout the week to see the top rated players in Madden 24.

Madden 24 wide receivers ratings

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) shakes off Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) after a catch in the first quarter during an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is the top rated pass catcher in Madden 24, becoming the latest player to join the Madden 99 club. Here are the top receivers and their ratings:

Madden 24 safeties ratings

Jun 14, 2023; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (30) runs with the ball during minicamp at IBM Performance Field.

Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers is the highest rated safety in the game at 95. There are nine safeties in the game with a rating of at least 90. Here are the top safeties:

When is Madden 24 released?

Madden 24 comes out Aug. 18, but EA Play early access or those who purchase the deluxe edition will be able to play early access on Aug. 15.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ja'Marr Chase Madden rating: See where Bengals WR rates in newest game