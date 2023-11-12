Ja'Marr Chase's 64-yard touchdown pulls Bengals back to within 20-17

Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase was questionable with a back injury. He is playing but had only two catches for 21 yards through almost three quarters.

But Chase got open late in the third quarter, and caught a 64-yard touchdown pass.

The Bengals, who trailed 20-10, have pulled to within 20-17 at the end of the third quarter.

Joe Burrow is 20-of-25 for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bengals, who had six scoreless possessions after an opening touchdown drive, have had back-to-back scoring drives. Evan McPherson kicked a 50-yard field goal with 3:00 left in the quarter.