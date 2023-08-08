Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill lead 2023 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase is my top fantasy football wide receiver for 2023. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

MIAMI, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals and Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins lead my Top 100 wide receiver rankings for the 2023 fantasy football season.

Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp and A.J. Brown are among my other Top 5 options. Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, CeeDee Lamb, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Garrett Wilson are inside the Top 10 of my season-long wide receiver rankings.

The 2023 NFL regular season will start Sept. 7, when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions in Kansas City, Mo.

Millions of people in this country will complete fantasy football drafts in the weeks leading into the season opener, filling their virtual rosters with running backs, quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends, kickers and defenses.

Preparation to create a pre-draft strategy can be vital for success when making those selections. I consider talent, injury history, expectation for success of each player's team and consistent production when analyzing players. You also should consider schedule strength or weakness and bye weeks when building your team.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (L) should be a first-round pick in fantasy football drafts. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

I split my top wide receiver targets into five tiers: Hall of Fame, All-Pro, Pro Bowl, Just Napping (early to mid-round targets) and Deep Sleepers (mid- to late-round sleepers). My Top 100 positional rankings are below.

Hall of Fame

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is my No. 3 fantasy football wide receiver for 2023. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

1. Ja'Marr Chase, 2. Tyreek Hill, 3. Justin Jefferson, 4. Cooper Kupp

Chase is my top receiver this year because of his history of success, pairing with quarterback Joe Burrow and stage of his career.

Cooper Kupp (R) is the No. 4 player in my season-long fantasy football wide receiver rankings. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

I expect Burrow to lead the NFL in touchdown passes this season if he plays at least 16 games. Chase, his top target, earned a ridiculous 262 looks over his first two seasons. He received a career-high 134 targets last season, despite missing five games. Chase also scored nine times in 12 games in 2022.

Look for the Bengals playmaker to haul in at least 100 catches this season. Those receptions should lead to more than 1,600 yards and at least 10 scores.

Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams (L) is my No. 7 fantasy football wide receiver for 2023. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI

Hill could have easily been my top option this season and is still worth consideration as your first-round pick. The Dolphins star erupted for a career-high 1,710 receiving yards and 119 catches last season, despite not playing at the same time as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for several games.

Tagovailoa is entering his second season in coach Mike McDaniel's offense and appears ready to take another step forward in his development. I expect Hill to record at least 100 catches for 1,600 yards this season. He should also get close to 10 scores.

All-Pro

5. A.J. Brown, 6. Stefon Diggs

Brown is one of my favorite draft-day targets this year. The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver totaled career highs in catches (88) and yards (1,496) last season. He also scored 11 touchdowns. Brown is entering his second season with quarterback Jalen Hurts. He should see close to 150 targets in what will likely be one of the top offenses in the NFL.

Brown also has a very wide-receiver friendly schedule in 2023, based on fantasy production Eagles opponents allowed in 2022. I like the Eagles star as a late first-round or early second-round pick. He is a very safe option and can be a consistent asset for your fantasy football team.

Diggs continues to be one of the NFL's most-consistent playmakers. The Buffalo Bills pass catcher logged at least 100 catches and 1,200 yards in each of the last three seasons. He also scored 29 touchdowns during that span.

Look for Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen to be prolific once again in 2023. The Bills' top weapon should see another season with at least 150 targets, 100 catches and 1,400 yards.

Pro Bowl

7. Davante Adams, 8. CeeDee Lamb, 10. Garrett Wilson

Adams remains a locked-in WR1 despite inconsistent Las Vegas Raiders quarterback play. The three-time All Pro scored a league-high 14 touchdowns last season. He also totaled at least 100 catches for the third-consecutive season and logged 1,500 yards for the second-consecutive year.

Adams should snag another 100 catches in 2023. The Raiders star, who scored at least 10 touchdowns in six of the last seven seasons, also should complete that feat again. He remains a late first-round or early second-round pick in fantasy football drafts.

Wilson is my No. 10 option for 2023. With quarterback Aaron Rodgers now leading the New York Jets, Wilson is set to erupt in a rejuvenated offense.

The second-year pass catcher is a near-lock for at least 95 catches, 1,400 yards and eight touchdowns.

Just Napping

12. DeVonta Smith, 13. Tee Higgins, 14. Jaylen Waddle

Smith, Higgins and Waddle are widely considered the best No. 2 wide receivers in the NFL. The pass catchers should be part of elite offenses again in 2023 and see enough work to warrant WR1 play in fantasy football.

Waddle is a player I really like this preseason. The Miami Dolphins playmaker led the NFL with 18.1 yards per catch in 2022 and should benefit from offenses attempting to slow down Tyreek Hill.

I expect Waddle to haul in at least 85 catches this season. He also could eclipse 1,400 yards and approach double-digit touchdowns.

Deep Sleepers

29. George Pickens, 36. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 50. Adam Thielen

Pickens likely can't be counted on for WR1 production on a consistent basis in 2023, but should provide plenty of points in good matchups. He should be on your WR2/WR3 radar, for deeper leagues, especially if you started your draft with running backs.

The second-year playmaker managed to bring in 52 catches for 801 yards and four scores last season, despite very poor quarterback play from Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky. Pittsburgh Steelers passers should be improved this season and Pickens will likely benefit from that increase in consistency.

I expect Pickens to log his first 1,000-yard season and to find the end zone at least eight times.

Top 100 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

4. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 10

5. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

7. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

8. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

10. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

11. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

12. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

13. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

14. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

15. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

16. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

17. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

18. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

19. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 6

20. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

21. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

22. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

23. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 5

24. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

25. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

26. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

27. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

28. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

29. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 6

30. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 5

31. Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

32. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

33. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

34. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 14

35. Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

36. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

37. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

38. Kadarius Toney, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

39. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 11

40. Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

41. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

42. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

43. Juju Smith-Schuster, New England Patriots, Bye Week 11

44. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

45. Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

46. Dionatae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 6

47. Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

48. Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

49. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

50. Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

51. Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 14

52. Jonathan Mingo, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

53. Allen Lazard, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

54. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

55. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 6

56. Odell Beckham Jr., Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

57. Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

58. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

59. Quintin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

60. Nico Collins, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

61. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

62. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

63. Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

64. D.J. Chark Jr., Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

65. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

66. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 11

67. Jaden Reed, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 6

68. Mecole Hardman, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

69. John Metchie III, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

70. Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

71. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

72. Chase Claypool, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

73. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

74. Terrace Marshall Jr., Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

75. K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

76. Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

77. Allen Robinson, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 6

79. Devante Parker, New England Patriots, Bye Week 11

80. Robert Woods, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

81. Russell Gage, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 5

82. Tyquan Thornton, New England Patriots, Bye Week 11

83. Braxton Berrios, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

84. Isaiah McKenzie, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 11

85. Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 10

86. Marvin Mims, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

87. Isaiah Hodgins, New York Giants, Bye Week 13

88. Darius Slayton, New York Giants, Bye Week 13

89. Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

90. Corey Davis, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

91. Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

92. Greg Dortch, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 14

93. Parris Campbell, New York Giants, Bye Week 13

94. Mack Hollins, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

95. Jalin Hyatt, New York Giants, Bye Week 13

96. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

97. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

98. Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

99. Marquez Callaway, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

100. Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7