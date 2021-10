The Guardian

Presented with new challenges and new levels, the Philadelphia Union product turned RB Salzburg rising star has met and exceeded the bar immediately at every stop Brenden Aaronson celebrates after scoring a goal in the second half against Canada during a World Cup qualifying match in September. Photograph: Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports It took the US men’s national team two-and-a-half games to reach the cliff’s edge of World Cup qualifying panic. An insipid first 45 had them down 1-0