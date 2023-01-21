Ja'Marr Chase on what stands out for Stefon Diggs play
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase sits down with NFL Network's Michael Irvin and talks on what stands out for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs play
Damien Harris is open to staying in New England if the franchise is willing to bring him back.
She hangs out on the sidelines. She poses with mascots. And sponsors pay for it. “I always knew that I would be doing something pretty big in the world. I just didn’t know exactly what it would be.”
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions with Brady following the game that [more]
Patrick Mahomes sustained a right ankle injury during first quarter vs. the Jaguars. He left for most of the second quarter and returned after half.
Here's who experts around the league are predicting to win in the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers showdown.
Will Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young's size hurt his NFL draft status? Here's what one analyst said Friday
The candidates for the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator position each share one common characteristic. As our Tom E. Curran writes, if youre not a friend of Bill Belichick's, you need not apply.
Chad Henne came through in a big moment for the Chiefs.
Patrick Mahomes came up hobbling after a Jaguars defender landed on his ankle in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon.
With a mostly healthy roster heading into Sunday's playoff game, the 49ers' biggest injury update revolved around Jimmy Garoppolo.
Who is Joe Burrow's girlfriend? Where was he born? Here are seven facts about the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback.
Minnesota Vikings CB Patrick Peterson shared his reaction to seeing Kirk Cousins' game-ending fourth-down pass vs. the New York Giants.
Dan Quinn looks to be a lock to get an NFL head coaching job while Kellen Moore still needs more
Tough week for Brady.
The Eagles are hosting the Giants in the divisional round on Saturday night. Here are our predictions. By Dave Zangaro
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL playoff matchup between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.
Purdy worthy of the praise? Dak a slacker or great-game stacker? We turned to @CowboysStats to answer what's real vs what's imagined. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Trevor Lawrence, Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars head to Kansas City to play Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Chiefs in the NFL playoffs.
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa‘s actions on and off the field last weekend have resulted in fines from the NFL. Bosa was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct twice during last Saturday’s loss to the Jaguars. The first flag came after he said something to an official and the second came when he threw his helmet to [more]