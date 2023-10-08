Ja'Marr Chase scores his first touchdown

Ja'Marr Chase entered Sunday's game with 29 receptions for 284 yards and no touchdowns. After two drives against the Cardinals, the Bengals receiver has five catches for 53 yards and a touchdown.

He scored his first touchdown of the season on a 2-yard pass from Joe Burrow.

The Bengals lead 10-0 after failing to score a touchdown from the Arizona 7 on their second possession. They had to settle for a 40-yard Evan McPherson field goal after Kevin Strong sacked Burrow on third down.

The 10-point lead ties their largest of the year.

Burrow is playing his best game of the season, off to an 11-of-12 start for 95 yards.