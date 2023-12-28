Ja'Marr Chase returns to practice with limited work

The Bengals could see the return of receiver Ja'Marr Chase this week.

He returned to practice Thursday with limited participation as he works his way back from a shoulder injury.

Chase missed all of last week's work and the Week 16 game against the Steelers and then sat out Wednesday's practice. He has had one full practice over the past three weeks.

Chase has 93 catches for 1,156 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games this season.

Tight end Mitchell Wilcox (foot) was downgraded from full participation to limited work, and defensive end Cameron Sample (knee) was upgraded from limited work to full participation.

Cornerback Jalen Davis (groin) remained limited, and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (ankle) was a full participant again.