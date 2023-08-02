Ja'Marr Chase makes NFL's Top 100 Players of 2023 list. See where he ranks

Two Cincinnati Bengals players have made the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2023 list so far.

The league released the latest slate, Nos. 31-40, Tuesday. The rankings are voted on by NFL players and identify the best players in the league ahead of the upcoming season.

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made the cut Tuesday, ranking at No. 39, down 15 spots from his debut on the list last year.

"Chase played in five fewer games last season and still eclipsed his catch total from his Rookie of the Year campaign, raising his career high from 81 to 87 receptions," a blurb about the two-time Pro Bowler reads.

The list also called Chase a "target monster with 11.1 looks per game in 2022" and said he ranks fifth all-time with 2,501 receiving yards for his first two NFL seasons.

The Bengals posted about the list on Twitter, now called X, Wednesday.

"39?? His name is Uno for a reason," the team wrote, tagging Chase.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson also made the list at No. 75.

The final two slates of players will be revealed Wednesday and Thursday. The series concludes with a two-hour live show Aug. 7 on NFL+.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: NFL Top 100 Players: See where Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase ranks