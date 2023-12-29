Ja'Marr Chase limited in Friday's practice, status up in the air for Sunday

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said this week that he hasn't seen anything special about the Chiefs secondary from afar and it remains to be seen if he will get a first-hand look at the group this Sunday.

Chase did not play last weekend because of a shoulder injury and he was a limited participant in practice for the second straight day on Friday. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said "we'll see" when asked about Chase playing this weekend.

The Bengals and Chiefs have played four times since Chase entered the league. The wideout has 29 catches for 527 yards and 3 touchdowns in those meetings.

Chase's history against the Bengals likely plays into his feelings about their defensive backs and the desire to back up his words should make it likelier that he winds up on the field this weekend.