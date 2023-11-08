Ja'Marr Chase did not practice, Tee Higgins limited on Wednesday

The Bengals have a couple of injury concerns within their receiving corps.

Ja'Marr Chase (back) did not practice on Wednesday after taking a hard fall during Sunday night's victory over the Bills. Head coach Zac Taylor had told reporters before practice that Chase would be limited if he did anything during the session as the receiver was still sore.

Tee Higgins (hamstring) also popped up on the injury report as a limited participant, which is worth monitoring through the rest of the week.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (shoulder) were Cincinnati’s other Wednesday DNPs.

Cornerback Jalen Davis (ankle) and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gathier (knee) were both limited.

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (quad) and receiver Charlie Jones (thumb) were both full. Jones is still on injured reserve after being designated to return earlier on Wednesday.