Ja'Marr Chase answering all questions — on and off the field — for potent Bengals offense

CINCINNATI — On Oct. 15, 2022, the night before the Cincinnati Bengals beat the New Orleans Saints, Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had some free time in his hometown. Instead of going to his favorite restaurant or spending time with family, Chase went to an extra meeting.

Every Saturday night, the Bengals quarterbacks and coaches play a modified version of Jeopardy. The questions are all about the Bengals’ game plan. This time, Chase participated as a guest picker.

He got the chance to answer two questions. Since Chase wasn’t a regular in these games, his answers were worth double the points. Then Chase was dealt one of the toughest questions of the day.

Chase’s question was about the Bengals’ pass protection plan. He shocked everyone by rattling off the answer. In that moment, Chase showed the biggest difference between the player he was as a rookie and the better player he has been this season.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) flexes after a first-down catch in the fourth quarter during Sunday's playoff game agains the Buffalo Bills.

Last year, Chase always knew the route he was running. But he hadn’t fully grasped yet what the other 10 players on the field were doing around him on every play. He admitted he didn’t know which read he was on every snap. That changed during his second year in the NFL.

Now, Chase knows the Bengals’ offense as well as anyone. It’s unlocked an even greater role for him in the offense.

“He has proven to us that he is capable of understanding anywhere we want to put him,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. “That’s the weapon we’ve got with Ja’Marr, and you have to be creative and utilize him.”

Coming up with brand new plays for the Bengals to beat the Bills

In the Bengals’ second-round win over the Buffalo Bills, Taylor leaned into a package that featured Chase in the backfield. The Bengals had experimented with it over the last two seasons, but only for a few plays. As Chase’s knowledge of the offense expanded, Taylor gained more confidence moving him all over the field.

Last season, Chase was almost exclusively an outside receiver. He specialized in catching deep balls and back shoulder throws. Then after his rookie season ended, Taylor wanted to find some solutions to keep Chase involved when teams tried to double-team him.

That led to two big adjustments. First, they added an entire section of the playbook that used Chase in the slot. In the first round of the playoffs this year, against a Baltimore Ravens defense that took away the deep half of the field, Taylor used Chase in the slot more than ever, including on a touchdown in the red zone. For the first time all season, they featured Chase as quarterback Joe Burrow’s No. 1 target on run-pass-options.

Then against the Bills, the Bengals used Chase in the backfield on four big plays. The Bills weren’t prepared for that wrinkle, and it was a key part in the Bengals taking an early 14-0 lead.

“(Zac) was being creative with coverages, with disguises, the blitz pickups, everything,” Chase said. “That was part of the game plan, moving me around. Getting the defense all shifted and stuff. It’s being creative. It means the defense got to (worry) about what we’re going to do.”

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) carries the ball in the first quarter during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

How the Bengals stop teams from double-teaming Ja'Marr Chase

When Chase lines up in the slot or in the backfield, defenses can’t double-team him. When Chase motions toward the sideline, he opens up the run game by forcing a linebacker to follow him. He forces defenses to come up with a completely different game plan for these packages, and the Bengals caught the Bills unprepared on Sunday.

On the Bengals’ first drive, Chase lined up in the backfield alongside running back Samaje Perine. Burrow recognized the Bills’ coverage. As the play clock ran down, Burrow gave Chase a signal to move into the slot at the line of scrimmage. Since there was so little time between that audible and the snap, the Bills didn’t have time to adjust.

Chase ran a slot and cut between the linebacker and the safety. No one followed Chase on his route, and he settled into a soft spot of the Bills’ zone defense. He was wide open for a 23-yard touchdown.

“There's nothing he can't do,” Taylor said. “The biggest thing is them just understanding the concepts we're trying to achieve. That allows you to move them around a lot more. Ja'Marr specifically has a great understanding of our 2- and 3-man concepts and how he fits in."

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass before turning in for a touchdown during Sunday's NFL divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Using Chase in the backfield against the Bills also set up a 23-yard pass to Tyler Boyd, a 16-yard run for Joe Mixon, a 7-yard run by Perine and a first-down catch on a screen where Chase broke two tackles for an 11-yard gain in the third quarter.

Before Sunday, the Bengals had moved Chase into the backfield with pre-snap motion a handful of times, but they had never tossed the ball to him with blockers setting up in front of him. This play took weeks to set up, and it worked perfectly.

“I think he has improved quite a bit, as crazy as that might sound,” Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said. “We have moved him a lot more. His knowledge of scheme and where he fits on the field in the offense has improved and his recognition of coverage structure and leverage and how people try to play him.”

Just like it took time for Chase to become an expert on the Bengals’ offense, it took time for Taylor to develop the best ways to use Chase. After Chase’s second game in the NFL, following a Week 2 loss last season against the Chicago Bears, he criticized Taylor for not calling enough deep shots.

Then this year, the Bengals saw defenses play Chase completely differently. The No. 1 goal that other teams had against the Bengals was limiting Chase’s explosive plays. The Bengals had to turn Chase into a receiver who could take over a game by making catches in the middle of the field and then breaking tackles.

Together, Taylor and Chase found the perfect solution.

“Over time, it’s gotten better,” Chase said. “I’m not saying that it was bad, but (we have) better ways of isolating receivers, putting them in motion, getting one-on-ones and setting it up for us to get open. That’s something (Taylor) has done a lot better this year than last year because he didn’t know as much what he had last year.”

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs through the endzone with a touchdown reception in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Why the Bengals used Ja'Marr Chase in the backfield in Buffalo

The latest example was the package of plays for Chase in the backfield. The Bengals worked on it for months and saved a few specific plays for Sunday. The plays worked perfectly off each other, and they gave Chase the chance to lead the Bengals with 61 receiving yards.

“Whether we carry that every week or not, it’s more dictated by the scheme that they are going to present on defense, whether that gives us an advantage or not,” Taylor said. “The initial intent is always we think we can stress them this way and then you can build off that and be ready for some adjustments they could make. There’s a lot that goes into it.”

Next week, against a Kansas City Chiefs’ defense that Chase has historically carved up, the Bengals will likely debut another new wrinkle to feature their superstar receiver.

Since Chase can do anything in the Bengals’ offense, they’ll have the Chiefs guessing.

“That’s what great receivers do,” Callahan said. “His overall game has gotten a lot more complete than it was a year ago and it’s been really fun to watch him do that.”

