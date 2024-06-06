Jamarion Parker commits to Nebraska

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have made an addition to the class of 2025. On Wednesday evening, four-star running back Jamarion Parker became the Husker’s ninth commitment.

Parker plays for Cardinal Ritter College Prep out of Saint Louis, Missouri. Last season, he ran for 1,644 yards and 22 touchdowns.

The running back initially committed to Arkansas but withdrew his pledge in March. Our friends at Razorbacks Wire wrote the following.

Parker had committed back in September, but Arkansas running back coach Jimmy Smith left his post late in the winter to join the staff at Texas Christian. TCU’s offensive coordinator is Kendal Briles. Briles was Arkansas’ offensive coordinator two seasons ago and worked closely with Smith.

Parker joins TJ Lateef and Tyson Terry as the only other four-star recruits in the class of 2025.

