Jamarion Morrow, 4-star Germantown athlete for 2025, adds Georgia football offer

Add Georgia football to the slate of SEC football programs that want in on Germantown's star athlete.

Jamarion Morrow, the No. 5 player in Tennessee for the Class of 2025, announced on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday afternoon that Kirby Smart's staff and the Georgia Bulldogs have offered him.

He's already snagged offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Auburn and Alabama, in the conference as well.

Morrow, a four-star prospect per the 247Sports Composite, picked up an offer from Alabama last summer from former Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and his staff. Saban announced his retirement earlier this month.

This past season, Morrow was one of the top players on both sides of the ball for the Red Devils. Offensively, he had 1,212 all-purpose yards and 12 total touchdowns. Defensively, he had four interceptions, 24 tackles, two tackles for loss and three pass breakups. He was named to The Commercial Appeal's All-Metro football second team this season.

He helped the Red Devils have an undefeated regular season, and led them to two playoff wins before losing to eventual state champion Houston in the TSSAA 6A quarterfinals.

Georgia's offer comes just before Morrow plans on announcing his top five schools. He posted on social media a few weeks ago he was going to be dwindling down his 30-plus offers to five soon.

