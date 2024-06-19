Jamal Musiala sets a European Championship record

Jamal Musiala took just 22 minutes to open the scoring for Germany against Hungary in Stuttgart. At 21 years, three months and 23 days, he becomes the youngest player to score in a nation’s first two group stage games at a European Championship.

With his first goals at a major tournament, Opta further adds that only four players have reached two goals at a European Championship at a younger age than Musiala: Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ferenc Bene and Mikkel Damsgaard.

2 – Jamal Musiala scored his second EURO goal at the age of 21 years, 3 months and 23 days – only four players have done this younger: Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ferenc Bene and Mikkel Damsgaard. Diamond. #GERHUN #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/rFKWV3UHh2 — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 19, 2024

With a win against Hungary, Germany would secure a place in the last 16, which becomes guaranteed should Switzerland beat Scotland later today.

Against Hungary, it was Manuel Neuer who was forced into an early save after just 20 seconds, but Musiala opened the scoring as Germany grew into the game.

Very much like the game against Scotland, Musiala and Florian Wirtz have excelled in the half-spaces with Maximilian Mittelstädt and Joshua Kimmich providing width, and Kai Havertz pinning the Hungary defence back, allowing İlkay Gündoğan creative freedom.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder