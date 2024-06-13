Jamal Musiala fires warning to Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has warned Real Madrid they will not be 'unbeatable' just because they signed Kylian Mbappe.

Madrid confirmed earlier this month that they had finally reached an agreement to sign Mbappe once his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires at the end of June.

Mbappe will add further firepower to a Madrid side that ended the 2023/24 season as Champions League and La Liga-double winners. Endrick will also join up with Los Blancos later this summer after Brazil's Copa America campaign and once he turns 18.

But Musiala has outlined his intention to wrestle control of Europe back away from Madrid, who have won the Champions League in six of the last ten seasons.

"Of course it's possible," Musiala said to BILD of Bayern's hopes of winning the Champions League.

"No team is unbeatable... not even Real Madrid with Mbappe."

Musiala's Bayern were eliminated by Madrid in last season's semi-finals thanks to a last-gasp brace from Joselu in the dying embers of their second leg.

Veteran midfielder Toni Kroos played a starring role for Los Blancos in his final season for the club. He has confirmed he will retire from playing after Euro 2024.

Musiala will link up alongside Kroos for one final time this summer, and he spoke glowingly of the 34-year-old in an interview with The Athletic.

"He's a genius. Just from a couple of training sessions and the games we've played [for Germany], and the games we played [for Bayern] against Madrid, you see the quality he has," Musiala said.

"The passes he plays... it's just so much fun to be on the pitch with him because he can give me the ball exactly where I want it - where I can turn, to make runs in behind - so I'm always going to be an option for him."