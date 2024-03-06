Jamal Murray rises up and throws it down

The Seahawks are releasing the veteran safeties to reportedly save $27.5 million in salary cap space.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Seeking to highlight underrated gems across MLB, fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don shares his list of draft sleepers in the AL.
It's not a setback in Verlander's recovery. He just needs more build-up time.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Giants' offseason, including possibly losing Saquon Barkley, a major overhaul of the offensive line, and a lot of pressure on Brian Daboll entering Year 3.
Red Sox RHP Lucas Giolito was the presumed Opening Day starter.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Broncos' offseason, including the big Russell Wilson decision and a host of other issues.
Jorge Martin highlights a player to get excited about for each MLB fan base, and how they can impact fantasy baseball in 2024.
Houston nearly blew a 15-point second half lead Saturday night in Oklahoma.
Fatukasi was reportedly fired on his birthday.
The calendar has flipped to March and that means the Madness will be upon us soon. Saturday's slate of action was a worthy appetizer to the main course later this month.
Cole Ragans, Bryce Miller, Tanner Bibee and Jordan Wicks discussed with Yahoo Sports what they see as their next steps to big-league success.
While LeBron James has said he wants to play with his son in the NBA before he retires, he still “wants Bronny to be his own man.”
While he threw on Saturday, J.J. McCarthy didn’t run the 40-yard dash or participate in the broad or vertical jumps due to hamstring tightness.
Yahoo Sports has you covered after all the action at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The 31-year-old Waller has missed 19 games over the past three seasons.
Jorge Martin recommends drafting several players who have a key motivation to put up big numbers this season.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss Yoshinobu Yamamoto's spring training debut, Shohei Ohtani's marriage surprise, the SF Giants, a Yadier Molina surprise & Ken Griffey Jr.'s photography.
Uwazurike was suspended by the NFL in 2023 for betting on games during his rookie season.
This is one of the most important weeks in the NFL calendar, and Jorge Martin has identified 10 prospects who could have a big impact on fantasy football in 2024.