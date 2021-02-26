Jamal Murray admits he blew 3-on-1 in final seconds of Nuggets' wild loss

Jamal Murray wanted that one back. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Denver Nuggets found quite a way to lose on Thursday to the Washington Wizards.

Down 112-110 in the final seconds of the game, the Nuggets got a fortunate break when the ball was batted into the hands of Jamal Murray. The guard immediately broke for the opposite basket, and had a significant numerical advantage on his side.

Michael Porter Jr. was streaking ahead of Bradley Beal, the Wizards' lone defender in transition. Facundo Campazzo and Monte Morris were both running alongside Murray. It should have been your basic 3-on-1 lay-up to tie the game.

But Murray wanted more. He pulled up at the 3-point line, and the Nuggets all took their positions along the line as well. Once Beal moved to contest the shot, Murray passed to Campazzo, who missed the game-winning buzzer-beater.

This Nuggets end of game sequence 😅



They were down by 2 pic.twitter.com/Hd2CwjcL1d — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 26, 2021

So the Nuggets, or more specifically Murray, managed to exchange an easy two points for a more difficult three points. To lose to an 12-18 team (though it should be noted the Wizards are the league's most hot 12-18 team; they've won six of their last seven and are actually 7-5 against teams above .500).

The most apparent regret came from Murray, who could be seen covering his face in regret after Campazzo's shot missed. He later admitted fault on Twitter:

My fault Nuggets nation.. on to the next one.. STICK WITH US!! — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) February 26, 2021

Then he revisited just how easy a look the Nuggets had at tying the game:

In Murray's defense, he was at least a big part of why the Nuggets were in position to tie or beat the Wizards. He finished with 34 points (12-of-23 shooting), six rebounds and six assists. It's hard to put all the blame on a guy for scoring 34 points instead of 36.

