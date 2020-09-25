Jamal Murray defies LeBron James, laws of physics with Michael Jordan-esque lay-up

Jamal Murray’s onslaught in the 2020 NBA playoffs continued on Thursday with a lay-up that had to be seen — multiple times — to be believed.

Late in the second quarter of Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers, Murray caught the ball at the perimeter and started running downhill. A lurking LeBron James awaited Murray in the paint and seemed well-positioned to at least prevent the easy basket.

Murray responded with a much, much harder basket:

JAMAL MURRAY WENT MJ ON THIS LAYUP 🤯 pic.twitter.com/V3pkJv3VOB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2020

The spin Murray puts on the ball to get it to kiss up and in is what really makes it. Murray would finish the first half with a team-high 16 points and 4 assists.

Reminiscient of Michael Jordan?

The highlight quickly drew comparisons to another incredible move nearly 30 years ago, when a young Michael Jordan reversed the prevailing narrative of his career at the time with a 33-point game in Game 2 of the 1991 NBA Finals.

You may remember the call of Jordan’s brightest moment: “A spectacular move!”

This isn’t the first time Murray has heard his name in the same conversation as Jordan this postseason. For all we know, it might not be the last.

