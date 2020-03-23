Jamal Murray: I was hacked
Some NBA players are using social media to promote coronavirus safety.
A video appeared on Nuggets guard Jamal Murray‘s Instagram over the weekend that, um, didn’t exactly show social distancing.
Murray:
First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans. My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks 🙏🏽
— Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) March 22, 2020
OK then.
