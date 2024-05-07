Jamal Murray fined $100K for throwing things at referee

DENVER (KDVR) — Jamal Murray has been fined $100,000 for throwing things toward a referee during Monday night’s conference semifinals loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The NBA said Joe Dumars, executive vice president, head of basketball operations, made the announcement on Tuesday. The NBA said Murray was “throwing multiple objects in the direction of a game official during live play” in the second game of the series.

Nuggets came back from a 2-game deficit in ’94, but can they do it again?

Denver’s second straight loss to the Wolves in the Western Conference semifinals had the team showing their frustrations on the court ahead of the 106-80 defeat, dropping them to a 0-2 deficit in the series.

Sitting on the bench, Murray was seen on video tossing a heat pack toward the court after a layup by Karl-Anthony Towns. There wasn’t a call on Murray, but a warning from the public address announcer to the crowd not to throw objects onto the floor.

Murray was not the only one seeming to lose his temper.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone was so irate at a no-call after Towns bulldozed through Murray for a layup that he ran onto the court and began yelling at referee Marc Davis. That sort of demonstration in the regular season would’ve drawn Malone at least one technical and possibly an ejection. But there was no whistle.

Denver heads to Minnesota to face the Wolves for Game 3 on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

