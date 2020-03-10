Jamal Murray's dunk got waved off, but it's still a Dunk of the Year candidate

Jamal Murray did unspeakable things to a Bucks defender on Monday. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Bucks have had a more discouraging loss and a more embarrassing loss in their current three-game losing streak, but they never faced a moment like this.

In the final minute of the third quarter in a 109-95 win over the short-handed Bucks, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray took flight and shattered poor D.J. Wilson’s soul.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was a transcendent moment for the young guard, and then the officials stepped in and called an offensive foul on Murray despite Wilson clearly holding a position inside the restricted area.

Murray certainly seemed miffed at the call, questioning how it could have possibly been a foul in a television interview after the game.

Jamal Murray on his dunk waved off for an offensive foul "How is that a foul?" pic.twitter.com/UqzbCZbHi0 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 10, 2020

Even though Murray’s dunk didn’t generate two points, the Nuggets still had more than enough firepower against a Bucks team that was missing its top six scorers, including All-Stars Giannis Antetkounmpo and Khris Middleton.

The Bucks have now last three in a row and four of their last five. Their record has descended to the more mortal level of 53-12, and have the 49-13 Los Angeles Lakers breathing down their necks for the NBA’s best overall record.

The quest for 70 wins is now all but dead, and the priority should be making sure the entire team is healthy for a pivotal postseason for the organization.

Story continues

Meanwhile, the win for Nuggets is an encouraging step in the right direction for a team that has experienced some ugly losses in the last couple of weeks. They will also exit Monday’s game with a new photo of the year in Denver.

More from Yahoo Sports: