Jamal Murray casually drains multiple shots from half court during warmups

We may have figured out the reason the Denver Nuggets are on top of the Western Conference. Turns out, when you can hit half-court shots with ease like Jamal Murray, you don’t lose a lot of games.

Murray showed off his range prior to Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. During warmups, Murray drained three straight shots from half court like it was nothing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Casual triples from Jamal Murray. pic.twitter.com/FNdqS1Ummr — NBA (@NBA) December 9, 2018





The 21-year-old Murray is far from the first NBA player to dazzle during warmups this season. LeBron James was spotted pulling off a similar stunt earlier this year. Stephen Curry has a reputation for pulling off crazy shots prior to games. Anthony Davis may not have hit three straight half-court shots, but his no-look version of the feat was incredibly impressive.

Thanks to Murray’s efforts, the Nuggets are off to a tremendous start this season. At 17-8, the team has the best winning percentage in the West.

The Nuggets haven’t needed Murray to hit many half-court shots to win games yet this season, but it’s good to know Murray has that in his arsenal for later in the season.

Jamal Murray didn’t miss during warmups. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Brown: Remembering Luis Valbuena and his love of baseball

• Warriors remind everyone in NBA who’s boss

• Reports: Ayton, Booker ‘exchanged words’ in front of media after Suns loss

• Which college football players are sitting out bowl games?

