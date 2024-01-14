Jamal Murray with a 2 Pt vs. Indiana Pacers
Aaron Gordon required 21 stitches to his face and hand after a dog attack.
Aaron Gordon was bitten on his face and shooting hand by a dog but is in good condition, the Nuggets said.
Draymond Green has missed the last 16 games for the Warriors after his second suspension this season.
McCarthy could be a first-round pick.
The Chiefs didn't need any help against the Dolphins. But they got some on a late touchdown drive.
Ward spent two seasons at Washington State and announced on Jan. 1 that he wouldn't use his last year of eligibility.
C.J. Stroud's record-setting rookie season continues on.
A TCU layup in traffic in the game's final seconds sent the Horned Frogs to their second straight win over a top-10 team.
The forecast called for 40-mph winds for the early Sunday game.
The Buckeyes are bringing a ton of key pieces back from their 2023 team.
Peters has spent the past three seasons as assistant GM for the San Francisco 49ers.
Saban, Belichick, Carroll, Woods and a new-look NFL playoffs all combined for a momentous, nothing-will-ever-be-quite-the-same week.
Texas said Friday it was "just getting started" with a video of Sarkisian.
The Browns are the most heavily backed team at BetMGM.
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in the second quarter of Monday night's victory against the Boston Celtics.
The 2024 Olympics provide a major exposure opportunity for the NBA.
Less than one month from the NBA’s annual trade deadline, there remain few marquee names involved in active discussions. But Murray has plenty of interest.
Three games will take place in London, and one game will be held in Munich.
Ewers is back for a third season with the Longhorns.
The move is pending final approval from the NBPA.