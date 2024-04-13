Jamal Murray with a 2 Pt vs. San Antonio Spurs
Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) with a 2 Pt vs. San Antonio Spurs, 04/12/2024
Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) with a 2 Pt vs. San Antonio Spurs, 04/12/2024
The Nuggets are now looking at a clear path for the top seed in the West for a second straight season.
It's another milestone for Wemby.
Ohtani tied Hideki Matsui for the most MLB homers ever hit by a Japanese player.
Here are the latest updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Friday's slate of games.
This is practically a cliché in the NFL at this point.
International basketball prospect Alex Sarr declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Playing this season for Perth in Australia's National Basketball League, Sarr is projected as a No. 1 overall selection.
Tiger Woods made his 24th consecutive cut at the Masters, setting a new record.
Clingan could be a top-five pick in June.
Here's one voter's awards ballot with All-NBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie selections.
Both players should be first-round picks in June.
It's hard to find a good starting linebacker these days, which may make these guys all the more worthy of a dice roll come the NFL Draft.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
The 2025 season will encompass 24 races and begin two weeks later than the 2024 season did.
There's no first-round stud this year, but plenty of guys with varying skill sets teams can plug in right away.
Keep up with all of the action from Augusta National on Friday here with Yahoo Sports.
It looks like Michigan's J.J. McCarthy will stay home, despite receiving an invite back in February.
With the 2023-24 NBA season coming to an end, here's one voter's award ballot, breaking down the top candidates — and declaring the winners.
Tiger Woods may not be what he once was, but his legion of fans is still enthralled with him at Augusta.
Let's check in on the teams that have helped — or hurt — their chances of reaching the playoffs the most through 2 weeks of play.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon wraps up his positional needs series with the wide receivers ahead of the NFL Draft.