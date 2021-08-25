Jamal “Monster Mash” Mashburn Speaks to Nate Morris

Former NBA Star Forward, Owner of Louisville-based Anytime Waste Systems, and Investor in the Waste Management and Recycling Industry, Discusses His Career, Life Lessons, and Business Advice with Rubicon’s Founder & CEO

Lexington, Kentucky, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon® was proud to host former NBA star forward and successful businessman Jamal Mashburn for its latest “All-Hands” company meeting.

Jamal Mashburn, known as "Monster Mash", was a star forward for 12 seasons in the NBA, playing for the Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets, and New Orleans hornets before retiring in 2006.

Mashburn’s career began at the University of Kentucky, where he became the fourth leading career scorer for the Wildcats, and an All-American by his junior year, propelling Kentucky to the Final Four of the NCAA tournament.

"It always started at practice," Mashburn told Rubicon’s Founder & CEO, Nate Morris. "The games were just an outlet to display how we did at practice. We never concentrated on wins and losses. We concentrated on our performance, because performance will determine wins and losses."

Since retiring from the NBA, Mashburn has continued to develop and grow his business interests, many of which he began while still a player. Mashburn has invested in areas such as car dealerships, real estate, food franchises, and more recently, waste and recycling.

"Trash and waste is something that will stand the test of time," Mashburn said. "I’ve always been interested in operations; solid industries proven over time, and how is technology inserted into the business to make it more efficient. That’s my inflection point, technology catching up."

Over a wide-ranging, 45-minute conversation, Mashburn and Morris discussed Mashburn’s life and career, as well as his success in business. The talk was the most recent installment in Rubicon’s "All-Hands" meetings, which bring well-known and respected business leaders to Rubicon to speak to the company’s employees.

"I have been a fan of Jamal Mashburn since he first played at the University of Kentucky," said Nate Morris. "It was an absolute thrill to have him speak at Rubicon, to have this conversation, and for him to share his insights into the business world and career in the NBA."

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a Lexington, Kentucky based software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at Rubicon.com.

CONTACT: Dan Sampson Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Rubicon dan.sampson@rubicon.com



