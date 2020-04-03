Jamal Crawford would love a LaMarcus Aldridge, Trail Blazers reunion

Jamal Crawford has had a long, lucrative career in the NBA.

The Seattle native made his debut in 2000, and has played for eight different teams in his 19-year career.

One of those eight teams was the Portland Trail Blazers.

On Friday, his former Blazers teammate LaMarcus Aldridge tweeted out a Flashback Friday photo of the two.

Crawford saw the tweet and responded as any good teammate would.

--I would love that. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 3, 2020

But that's not what got the attention of Rip City. What got the fan's attention was Crawford's response to Pinwheel Empire.

Pinwheel Empire said something a lot of Blazers fans have thought for a while, that it "would be awesome to see both of you back in Portland."

Crawford's response, "I would love that."

The reunion is easier said than done, but is still not all that far-fetched.

Aldridge currently plays for the San Antonio Spurs, but has been open about wanting to potentially return to Portland.

While Crawford currently sits on the free-agent market, having not played since the end of 2019.

Crawford may be 40 years old, but he still has plenty left in the tank.

The last time he stepped on the court, the Phoenix Suns' final game of the season last year, he dropped 51 points on the Mavericks. Just one point shy of tying his career-high.

Crawford still has elite handles and is a walking bucket. It's surprising he hasn't landed on a roster this season.

Perhaps he makes his return in the 2020-2021 season.

If he does, we know of at least one place he'd like to do it.

