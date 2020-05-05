Jamal Crawford on 'The Last Dance' and meeting Michael Jordan

“Is 'The Last Dance' good?”

The text came from Jamal Crawford one night before the first episode aired of ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary on the Chicago Bulls' 1997-98 season, sent because he saw a story I had written about Michael Jordan’s candor and narration of his own story in a way he’d never done before.

Crawford, the three-time NBA sixth man of the year, loves Jordan — a self-admitted “Stan” — and as a basketball junkie the prospect of spending 10 hours with Jordan and the Bulls was worth a midnight text.

Now that we’re six episodes into the series, Crawford has his answers about the documentary. He joined me and colleague Broderick Turner to talk about “The Last Dance,” about Kobe Bryant, about another of his favorite players, Isiah Thomas, and about the first time he actually met Jordan.

Joining us from Seattle, Crawford also shares with us his experiences with Jerry Krause, the man who made his NBA dreams come true.